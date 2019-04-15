Stelios Chatzikaleas | Athens | April 17

Thessaloniki-based trumpeter Stelios Chatzikaleas and his quintet take the stage of the Half Note on Wednesday, April 17, to perform a set titled “Dignity,” which represents the third in a three-part series of original work, after “Urban Stories” and “The Froth on the Daydream.” These unpublished modern jazz pieces are inspired by the post-romantic and impressionist period. Tickets for the 9.30 p.m. show cost 10 and 15 euros.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr