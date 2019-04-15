MusicAeterna | Athens | April 16

Acclaimed Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis will be leading MusicAeterna, the resident orchestra and choir of the Perm State Opera and Ballet Theater, in Verdi’s “Requiem” at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, April 16. Verdi composed this magnificent work for orchestra, double choir and four soloists in memory of the poet and novelist Alessandro Manzoni. The ensemble will be joined by Zarina Abaeva (soprano), Varduhi Abrahamyan (mezzo-soprano), Dmytro Popov (tenor) and Tareq Nazmi (bass). The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 22-80 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.82333, www.megaron.gr