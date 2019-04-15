BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greece to seek ESM consent for early repayment of IMF loans this week

TAGS: Finance, Politics

Greece plans to file a request this week seeking the eurozone bailout fund's consent to the early repayment of expensive loans owed to the International Monetary Fund, a source close to the process told Reuters Monday.

Greece wants to repay about 3.7 billion euros in IMF loans, the source said. The European Stability Mechanism would have to be repaid the same amount, under Greece's bailout terms, but is likely to waive this right. [Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 