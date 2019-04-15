Greek sites, museums saw almost 10 pct more visitors last year

The total number of visitors to museums and archaeological sites in Greece rose by 9.8 percent and 17 percent respectively in 2018 compared to the previous year, according to data released on Monday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

More specifically, the number of visitors to museums was up by 16 percent year-on-year in December 2018, while free admission numbers increased by 16.6 percent. Revenue also increased by 25 percent compared to December 2017.

Archaeological sites enjoyed a 17 percent increase in visitors year-on-year in December 2018, and a 23.8 percent jump in free admissions. Revenues at archaeological sites rose by 14.3 percent compared to December 2017.