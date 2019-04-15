Energean discovers 28-42 bcm of natural gas off Israel

Greek energy firm Energean has made a vast discovery of 28-42 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the North Karish field off Israel’s northwest coast, the company said on Monday.



The discovery is located not far from the company’s floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, which aims for a total export capacity of 8 billion cubic meters per year.



Energean has already presold some of the gas to independent Israeli power producer IPM Beer Tuvia in an agreement set to last 19 years and earn Energean $900 million.



Drilling on the three main development wells for the field will go even deeper to explore for more resources.



