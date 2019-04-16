The government had obviously been banking on a pre-election period that dominated by an atmosphere of political scandal, to the detriment of its rivals.

Instead, those who had expressed fears of cracks in the country’s institutions are being justified as a number of old – and some very old – cases reach a mature phase in terms of their investigation and prosecution.

The justice system and the country’s independent authorities are now being called upon to confirm their independence and to show equal zeal for certain cases that have recently emerged and over which much has already been written.

They can in no way allow suspicions that the justice system operates on two different tracks to prevail.