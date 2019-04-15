Mitsotakis reacts to Notre Dame fire
Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his sadness at the devastating fire engulfing Notre Dame cathedral this evening.
"The images of Notre Dame in flames are absolutely heartbreaking to watch," Mitsotakis tweeted.
"Notre-Dame is a historical and religious landmark of Paris, of France and of Europe. All our thoughts and prayers are with the French people tonight," he said.
The images of #NotreDame in flames are absolutely heartbreaking to watch. Notre-Dame is a historical and religious landmark of Paris, of France and of Europe. All our thoughts and prayers are with the French people tonight.— Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) April 15, 2019