Mitsotakis reacts to Notre Dame fire

TAGS: Fire

Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his sadness at the devastating fire engulfing Notre Dame cathedral this evening.

"The images of Notre Dame in flames are absolutely heartbreaking to watch," Mitsotakis tweeted.

"Notre-Dame is a historical and religious landmark of Paris, of France and of Europe. All our thoughts and prayers are with the French people tonight," he said.

