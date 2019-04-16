BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Amendments to horse racing company deal

VANGELIS MANDRAVELIS

The government tabled an amendment on Monday to the concession contract for betting on horse racing for 20 years.

The amendment, which will be voted on by the House on Tuesday, includes three main changes to the contract signed by state sell-off fund TAIPED and OPAP gaming company in 2015.

The first allows for the merger of operator Hellas Horse Races SA with parent company OPAP, the second effectively reduces the lease price, and the third expands the use of the plot where the race track is located at Markopoulo, eastern Attica.

