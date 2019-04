A 40-year-old man was killed at the Lixouri landfill in the Ionian island of Cephalonia on Tuesday, in what was reportedly a job-related accident.

The landfill worker appears to have been crushed while trying to repair a malfunction on a machine that is used for sorting different types of trash.

The man, a native of the island and a father of three, was dead before paramedics could get him to hospital, reports said.