Defense cooperation with allies at 'excellent level,' minister says

Greece's cooperation with its NATO allies and with the United States in particular is at an “excellent level,” Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis said on Tuesday during a visit to an air base in Larissa, central Greece.

“We are trying to take advantage of every opportunity that is presented to us in order to increase our operational capabilities, in cooperation with the armed forces of other countries,” Apostolakis, the former chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, said during a visit to the 110th Combat Wing.

Asked whether the Larissa facility may be used by the US Air Force as a base for it Global Hawk unmanned surveillance aircraft, Apostolakis said that “various propositions are being examined,” but did not provide details.