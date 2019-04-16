Nine suspected members of robbery gang arrested in northern Greece

Nine men aged 26 to 54 years old have been arrested in northern Greece on suspicion of running a gang that has stolen more than 120,000 euros in cash and goods in the period from April 2013 to February 2018, the Greek police said on Tuesday.

The suspects, who were arrested by police in the area of Pella following an investigation, are believed to be behind at least 14 robberies against kiosks, churches and shops, some of which included the use of violence and armed threats.

They are also accused of stealing six cars, which they used to carry out their heists before dumping them in rural irrigation canals or torching them.

Investigators say the gang managed to make off with at least 44,500 euros in cash, as well as tobacco products and lottery tickets worth an additional 79,000 euros.

A 10th suspect, aged 44, has been accused of working with the gang by selling off the cigarettes stolen from kiosks. He is also being investigated for possible links to larger illegal tobacco networks.