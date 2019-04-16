Holiday shop hours go into effect on Thursday

Extended shopping hours in the runup to the Easter holiday will go into effect on Thursday, with retailers also having the option to stay open for business this Sunday.

According to the schedule published by the Athens Traders' Association on Tuesday, stores in the Greek capital will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday and Friday, as well as from Monday, April 22, to Thursday, April 25. This Saturday, they will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Good Friday (April 26) they will open at 1 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. so that workers can attend church services, while on Holy Saturday (April 27), they will open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. for the same reason.

No stores or supermarkets will be open on Easter Sunday and the following Monday, April 28 and 29.