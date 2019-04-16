Ferryboats to stay tied up at port in May 1

The PNO union of Greek dockworkers on Tuesday announced a 24-hour strike for Labor Day, starting at one minute past midnight on May 1.

“Despite continuous pressure and protests, and the relevant assurances from the authorities, our problems are not just unsolved but keep piling up every day,” the union said in its announcement.

It cited complains regarding pensions, collective labor bargaining and social security fund woes in particular.

As a result of the action, there will be no ferry services to and from the Greek islands on Labor Day, which many holidaymakers are hoping to tack onto the long Easter weekend.