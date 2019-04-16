Psarantonis | Athens | April 17 & 18

Composer, singer and master lyra player Psarantonis, a cult figure in Greek music, is slated to perform at Temple in Psyrri on April 17 and 18. The widely respected Cretan artist will be joined by Niki Xylouris, Yiannis Papatzanis and Nektarios Kontogiannis for the two career-spanning sets. Tickets cost 10, 15 and 20 euros and can be purchased online at www.viva.gr, by phone at 11876 and at Reload, Media Markt, Seven Spots and Evripidis stores. Doors open at 9 p.m.



Temple, 17 Iakchou, Psyrri, tel 697.941.7274