Santorini in the 70s | Athens | To April 21

The Image Gallery presents a selection of black-and-white photographs shot by Pamela Browne during a visit to Santorini in the late 1970s, almost two decades after the devastating 1956 earthquake prompted hundreds of residents to abandon the island. Curated by Elias Cosindas and Emily Mandilara, “Oia: Portrait of a Village, 1977-1979” offers rare insight into life on the now wildly popular holiday island at a time when survival was a daily challenge but life was also uncluttered. Opening hours are 4 to 8 p.m. through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.



The Image Gallery, 36 Vassilissis Amalias, Syntagma, tel 210.323.0534