Metro barriers increased revenues, OASA data shows

The gradual activation of electronic barriers at the capital’s metro stations which began in the second half of 2018 has led to a significant rise in revenue, according to the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA).



OASA said that revenues were up 19.4 percent in January compared to the previous month and by 22 percent in February.



Meanwhile, the final barrier of the network was activated at Victoria station on Monday and, according to OASA, this coincided with the validation of 10,000 more tickets on the same day.



The organization said it plans to adjust ticket machines to decrease the time it takes them to dispense tickets.