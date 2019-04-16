Bradley and Cooper adopted by bear sanctuary

The brown bear sanctuary Arcturos announced the adoption yesterday of two three-month-old orphan bear cubs, named Bradley and Cooper, that had been found and cared for by a farmer in Kozani in northern Greece.



The group bemoaned that the one week the cubs stayed with the farmer was far too long.



“The long period that intervened between the cubs being found and their delivery, unfortunately, means it is no longer possible to search for their mother, something that is always done in such cases,” the group said. It added that in the absence of their mother, the cubs will be raised by the group for a year before they are released back to the wild.



“The best outcome would have been for them to live with their mother,” it said.