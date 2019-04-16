ATHEX: Index jumps to highest point since last June

Unfazed by the decline in bank stocks, the benchmark of the Greek bourse not only held its ground on Tuesday but also climbed to a fresh nine-month high – a level not seen since June 25, 2018. The day started with losses across the board, but most stocks switched from losses to gains as the session went on.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 775.78 points, adding 0.29 percent to Monday’s 773.51 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.45 percent to 1,994 points, while the mid-cap index contracted 0.71 percent.

The banks index declined 1.70 percent, with Alpha falling 4.01 percent and Piraeus conceding 3.69 percent, while Eurobank earned 1.29 percent and National edged up 0.16 percent.

The FTSE-25 index benefited from the gains registered by Jumbo (up 3.63 percent), Fourlis (2.56 percent) and Public Power Corporation (2.09 percent), as Lamda Development gave up 1.17 percent.

In total 55 stocks posted gains, 41 took losses and 36 remained unchanged. Turnover matched Monday’s level at 72 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange eased 0.13 percent to close at 70.94 points.