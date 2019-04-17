The administration of the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) permits the indirect reduction of the age of retirement for thousands of workers by two years, according to a document it issued.

It provides workers insured with the former freelance professionals fund (OAEE) who also had some time of successive or parallel social insurance with the former Social Security Fund (IKA) with the option of retiring at the age of 60, instead of 62.

The document adds that workers who have had a retirement application rejected for age reasons may now resubmit their applications.