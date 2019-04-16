Anti-flood works in Mandra to be ready by summer

Flood prevention works were underway in Mandra, western Attica, where 25 people died in flash flooding in November 2017. Attica Governor Rena Dourou visited the site of the works on Tuesday, which aim to bolster the banks of the Aghia Aikaterini and Soures streams and rebuild a section of highway that was destroyed in 2017. The works are expected to have been completed by summer. Experts have underlined the need for early warning systems to operate in parts of Attica that are particularly prone to flooding after heavy rainfall. [Intime News]