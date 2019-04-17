Katrougalos in Paris for talks with French counterpart

Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos will visit Paris on Wednesday for talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.



The two officials will discuss issues of regional and international interest, including the situation in Syria and Libya and the European prospects of Western Balkan countries.



Other items on the agenda include the latest developments regarding Brexit, the upcoming European Parliament elections, and other matters of European interest, such as migration and security.



Katrougalos will also meet with the newly-appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Amelie de Montchalin and with the Metropolitan Emmanuel of France. [ANA-MPA]