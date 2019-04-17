Terna Energy acquires Texas wind farm

Terna Energy SA, a Greece-based company engaged in the renewable energy sector, has signed a deal to acquire a 200-MW wind farm in Texas, US.



The total value of the investment is around 275 million euros, the company said.



Terna, which already operates wind farms in Elmore County, Idaho and Scurry County, Texas, has plans for another project in Texas.



In comments to state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency, chairman George Peristeris said the company wants to further invest in Europe and the US with the aim of surpassing the 2,000 MW target.