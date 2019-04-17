Gennimata says SYRIZA rebranding a ‘political mess’

Fofi Gennimata, leader of the centrist alliance Movement for Change (KINAL), did not rule out cooperating with SYRIZA or New Democracy after elections later this year.



“We will speak with people on all sides with the aim of forming a credible and strong government,” Gennimata told Antenna TV Tuesday, adding however that KINAL would only sign up to a coalition pledging to pursue a progressive policy agenda.



Gennimata also criticized Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ recent efforts to expand SYRIZA’s electoral catchment saying they had degenerated into “a political and ideological mess.”