An Athens prosecutor on Wednesday recommended that Theodoros Tsoukatos, a one-time aide to former socialist premier Costas Simitis, be cleared of charges in the long-running Siemens cash-for-contracts scandal.

Tsoukatos has admitted to collecting 1 million German marks on behalf of PASOK, money that he described as a campaign donation.

Prosecutor Eleni Skeparnia said the money did not end up in the party’s coffers but, rather, with workers of Greece’s telecoms operator OTE.

Tsoukatos’ lawyer Dionysios Gouskos welcomed the prosecutor’s recommendation, describing it as a “vindication.”