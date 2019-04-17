NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
New overflight by Turkish jets in eastern Aegean

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets on Wednesday entered Athens' FIR in the eastern Aegean without submitting a flight plan state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The jets flew at 26,000 feet over the tiny rocky islets of Mavra, located between Amorgos and Leros.

The two F-16s were intercepted by Greek fighter jets, as per the international rules of engagement.

Mavra have been declared a special protection area for Audouin's gull and Eleonora's falcon by the European Natura 2000 Network. 

