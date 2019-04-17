WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Easter Recital | Thessaloniki | April 18

Albanian conductor Kostika Collaku leads the Contradition Ensemble choir in a recital of both a capella and cantata works by Byrd, Ramsey, Allegri, Purcell, Bach, Mozart, Rheinberger, Rachmaninoff, Szymanowski, Faure, Poulenc, Schnittke and Part in Thessaloniki on Thursday, April 18. The performance will take place at the 15th century Alaca Imaret Mosque, starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

Alaca Imaret Mosque, 91-93 Kassandrou,
tel 2310.278.587

