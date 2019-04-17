Easter Recital | Thessaloniki | April 18
Alaca Imaret Mosque, 91-93 Kassandrou,
Albanian conductor Kostika Collaku leads the Contradition Ensemble choir in a recital of both a capella and cantata works by Byrd, Ramsey, Allegri, Purcell, Bach, Mozart, Rheinberger, Rachmaninoff, Szymanowski, Faure, Poulenc, Schnittke and Part in Thessaloniki on Thursday, April 18. The performance will take place at the 15th century Alaca Imaret Mosque, starting at 9 p.m. Admission is free of charge.
