WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Comicdom Con | Athens | April 19-21

TAGS: Special Event

Greece's biggest event dedicated to comic books is back with a strong lineup of events and special guests, including Spain's Raul Allen and Patricia Martin, the UK's Dan Watters and Italian artist Stefano Zanchi. This year's honored artist is Greece's Tasos Marangos (Tasmar). Events will be taking place at the Hellenic American Union and the French Institute from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. each day from April 19 to 21.

Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias,
Kolonaki, tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr;
French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki,
tel 210.339.8600, www.ifa.gr

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 