Comicdom Con | Athens | April 19-21

Greece's biggest event dedicated to comic books is back with a strong lineup of events and special guests, including Spain's Raul Allen and Patricia Martin, the UK's Dan Watters and Italian artist Stefano Zanchi. This year's honored artist is Greece's Tasos Marangos (Tasmar). Events will be taking place at the Hellenic American Union and the French Institute from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. each day from April 19 to 21.

Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias,

Kolonaki, tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr;

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki,

tel 210.339.8600, www.ifa.gr