Church Organ Recital | Athens | April 19

The Athens Concert Hall's annual Adagio Cycle begins with a recital by the imaginative Norwegian organist Bjorn Andor Drage, an artist with a remarkable discography ranging from classical to rock and avant-garde. He will be presenting a selection of works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johann Pachelbel, Felix Mendelssohn, Guy Bovet and Louis Vierne, and transcriptions of pieces by Edvard Grieg and Sarah Svendsen in a program that aims to showcase the instrument's incredible versatility. Tickets range from 10 to 35 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 210.728.82333, www.megaron.gr

