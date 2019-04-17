Human traffickers nabbed near Thessaloniki

Three suspected human traffickers faced a prosecutor in northern Greece on Wednesday following a car chase with police who tried to stop them for a routine inspection in the area of Nymfopetra near Thessaloniki.



The suspects – two Pakistani nationals, aged 22 and 32, and a 27-year-old Syrian man – face charges of attempted human trafficking as well as attempted grievous bodily harm and resisting arrest after they rammed their car into two police vehicles in their attempt to elude arrest.

Officers had signaled to the vehicle to stop for an inspection on the Egnatia Highway but the driver accelerated, hitting two police cars and prompting the chase.



Police cornered the suspects a few kilometers away.