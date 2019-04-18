Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens has opened to guests with occupancy rates at 100 percent at weekends, after completing the first stage of its investment plan worth 140 million euros.

The total investments in the Astir Palace at Vouliagmeni, southern Athens, will reach up to 200 million euros, on top of the 444 million paid for the acquisition of the emblematic Athenian Riviera resort.

The second phase of investments is also in the pipeline, and will include the Astir Marina and Beach, set to come to some 30 million euros. At the moment the approvals process for the marina is ongoing and still requires a Presidential Decree. The marina currently has 100 berths but it will be able to accommodate mega yachts when the works planned for next year are finished.

The radically renovated hotel complex boasts a total of 305 rooms, suites and bungalows, of which 170 are already in use with the rest set to open to guests until end-June. The renovation of Astir Beach is also expected to have been completed by the summer of 2020, featuring new infrastructure and upgraded services.

The investment plan also provides for up to 13 luxurious private homes, and Kathimerini understands that four of them have already been sold.