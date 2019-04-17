EPO overturns OFI relegation, deducts more points from Panathinaikos

The soccer federation overturned on Wednesday two decisions that generated plenty of discussions in the last couple of months, canceling the relegation of OFI Crete for match-fixing and ruling as correctly abandoned the Panathinaikos vs Olympiakos derby, along with deducting a further two points from the Greens’ tally.

The Appeals Committee of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) ruled that the match-fixing case regarding the OFI vs Aiginiakos Football League match of last season is not well founded and therefore neither team should be relegated. All individuals involved are also cleared of any guilt.

The same committee has also overturned the decision by the Super League for the continuation of the Derby of the Eternal Rivals that had been suspended on the 69th minute due to fan action.

The new ruling says the referee was right not to resume the game, Olympiakos wins the match with a 3-0 score and climbs to within five points from leader PAOK with two games left to play, and Panathinaikos is slapped with a two-point deduction on top of the three points deducted for fan trouble outside the stadium during the same match.

Panathinaikos, which said it will not appeal the decision at the court of arbitration, has now slipped to the ninth place with 33 points. It is reminded it had also started the season from minus six points.