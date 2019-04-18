Dozens remanded in crackdown on Exarchia squats

At least 70 people have been remanded for questioning in a large-scale police operation to clear illegal squats in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia on Thursday morning.

The operation by the Attica Security Division, which has brought in additional help from other departments, is centered on two buildings that have been under occupation by suspected anarchist groups for several years.

Sources suggested that one of these belongs to the Ministry of Culture and is located on Bouboulinas Street. The second is on Zoodochou Pigis.