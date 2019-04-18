Two ATMs blown open in Athens in early hours

Two cash dispensers were targeted in the early hours of Thursday in separate parts of the Greek capital by unknown assailants who blew open the machines and made off with the money inside.

The first heist took place shortly after 5 a.m. at an ATM on Filolaou Street in the central Athens Pangrati neighborhood. The blast, possibly achieved with the use of dynamite, damaged a butcher shop and narrowly avoided affecting pipes carrying natural gas into an adjacent apartment building. No one was injured.

The second ATM to be blasted open shortly after was in the northern suburb of Aghia Paraskevi, where there were no reports of damages or injuries. It was not clear whether the assailants used some kind of explosive or blasted the machine open by pumping gas into it.