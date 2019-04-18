NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Motorist killed on Athens' Mesogeion Avenue after car veers off course

A woman was killed on Athens' Mesogeion Avenue late on Wednesday night after the car she was driving veered off course and smashed into a protective barrier.

Police said the woman, who has been described only as being of a young age, was not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred and was thrown through the vehicle's windshield. She was already dead by the time paramedics got her to hospital.

Eye-witnesses reportedly told investigators that she appears to have been talking on her cellphone when she lost control of her car while driving near the Henry Dunant Hospital, a few kilometers north of the city center, shortly before midnight.

