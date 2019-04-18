Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk | Athens | May 12-22

Veteran French actor Fanny Ardant directs the Greek National Opera in an ambitious and unconventional production of Dmitri Shostakovich's “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center on May 12, 15, 17, 19 and 22. Based on the novel by Nikolai Leskov, the opera addresses the subject of a woman’s position in provincial pre-revolutionary Russia. The opera is conducted by Vassilis Christopoulos and stars Yannis Yannissis, Yannis Christopoulos, Svetlana Sozdateleva and Sergey Semishkur. Tickets range from 15 to 90 euros and viewers are advised that the production contains nudity. For reservations, call 213.088.5700 or visit www.nationalopera.gr.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org