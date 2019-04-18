In Edit | Thessaloniki | To April 21

In Edit, a festival dedicated to music documentaries, is on at the Olympion cinema in Aristotelous Square and the port complex movie theaters through Sunday, April 21, featuring 22 films from different parts of the world and parallel events. These include Kevin Kerslake's “Bad Reputation” on Joan Jett, Stuart Swezey's “Desolation Center” about a series of Reagan-era anarchic punk rock desert happenings, and Julien Temple's “Joe Strummer: The Future is Unwritten.” For more info, call 2310.273.660.