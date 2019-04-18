High-profile lawyer arrested over prison mafia probe

One of the most high-profile criminal lawyers in Greece, Alexandros Lykourezos, was arrested on Thursday by officers of the counterterrorism unit in connection with the so-called “mafia” operating at Korydallos maximum-security prison in Athens.



The arrest warrant was issued by a special investigative magistrate investigating the case. Lykourezos was led to the Athens police headquarters (GADA) and will appear before the investigative magistrate on Friday.

Shortly after Lykourezos' arrest, another warrant was issued for prominent lawyer Theodoros Panagopoulos in connection with the same case.