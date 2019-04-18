Anarchist group claims responsibility for Russian consulate attack

A self-proclaimed anarchist group called “Collusion for Revenge FAI/IFR Mikhail Zhlobitsky cell” claimed responsibility for an explosion caused by a hand grenade thrown outside the Russian Consulate in Athens on March 22.

Members of the group threw a hand-grenade at the fence beside the consulate’s security guard post, causing minor damage. Nobody was injured in the attack.



In a statement posted on an anti-establishment website, the group criticized Russia's “state authoritarianism,” "nationalism and chauvinism” exemplified by its domestic and foreign policy and expressed solidarity with a number of detained anarchists.



FAI/IFR has previously claimed responsibility for an attack with gas cannisters at a post office in the town of Patras on February 2018.