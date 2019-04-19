EYP refutes scenario of plot to kill ex-PM as trial starts

A Greek court is on Friday to hear the case regarding an alleged plot, code-named Pythia, to assassinate former conservative prime minister Costas Karamanlis, even as leaked intelligence service documents claim that there is no evidence of such a plan.



The trial will proceed without a key defendant as a prime suspect in the alleged plot identified as William B and named in confidential documents was never traced.



According to a letter written by the head of the National Intelligence Service (EYP), Yiannis Roubatis, to top ministers and judges, and made public on Thursday in Ta Nea and Efimerida ton Syntakton, “there was not the slightest indication that there had been any plot to assassinate Mr Karamanlis.”



The cited document said no evidence had emerged that could even partially substantiate any of the intelligence provided by a Russian official.



As a result, it is deemed likely that an attempt was made to mislead the Greek state authorities, the document concluded.