The debate by Parliament’s Ethics Committee on Wednesday was indeed a revealing one with regard to ruling SYRIZA’s mind-set. Government MPs on the committee decided to make use of Article 86, concerning the prosecution of ministers, to help shield Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis and the former coalition partner and Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos from prosecution.



They basically decided to make use of a provision that SYRIZA had previously denounced as scandalous on the grounds that it seeks to provide perpetual impunity to the “old political system.” What’s more, the government has also promised to amend this provision. This move alone would be enough for one to assess how the government understands – and most importantly uses – state institutions.