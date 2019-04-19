Doctors' union calls for action to tackle rise in attacks against staff

An increase in violent attacks on staff at the country’s hospitals has prompted the Panhellenic Medical Association to launch a public awareness campaign to curb the phenomenon.



So far this year at least six serious attacks against hospital staff have been reported, while at least a quarter of emergency room doctors are believed to have been subject to verbal or physical attacks by patients or patients’ relatives over the past year.



In March, two Roma men beat up a security guard at the Karamandaneio children’s hospital in Patra. In February a doctor at a Kavala hospital was attacked by the son of a deceased cancer patient. And in January a patient knifed a nurse at the Erythros Stavros hospital in Athens.