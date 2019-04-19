Mitsotakis lauds performance of Cypriot economy

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis lavished praise on Cyprus over the performance of its economy under the stewardship of its conservative President Nicos Anastasiades during the second day of his visit to the eastern Mediterranean island on Friday.

"This is not disputed if one compares Cyprus to Greece, if it sees growth rates, Cyprus’ return to investment grade status and its borrowing costs and compares it with the performance of the Greek economy,” he said after talks with Anastasiades.

“Unfortunately, there has been a great deal of damage to Greece over these four years, and it is our own duty to put the economy on a new growth path, and this will only be done if we put private investment, entrepreneurship and support for quality work, " he added and that his government's priority will be the return to Greece of the thousands of young people who have gone abroad.

