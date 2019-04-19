NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Three arrests in southern Greece over illegal possession of antiquities

TAGS: Crime

Three people were arrested on Friday in the southern town of Kyparissia and charged with the  illegal possession of antiquities.

Police said they had received a tip off that the three suspects, 39, 41 and 61,were about to proceed with a pricey sale of around a dozen ancient amphorae and other vessels that served as funeral offerings in Mycenaean-era graves.

The seized items will be transferred to the Archaeological Museum of Messinia. The suspects will appear before a local prosecutor on charges of violating antiquities laws.

 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 