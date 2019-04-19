Three arrests in southern Greece over illegal possession of antiquities

Three people were arrested on Friday in the southern town of Kyparissia and charged with the illegal possession of antiquities.

Police said they had received a tip off that the three suspects, 39, 41 and 61,were about to proceed with a pricey sale of around a dozen ancient amphorae and other vessels that served as funeral offerings in Mycenaean-era graves.

The seized items will be transferred to the Archaeological Museum of Messinia. The suspects will appear before a local prosecutor on charges of violating antiquities laws.