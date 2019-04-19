Senior citizen told he owes 3 billion in taxes

A 75-year-old man suffering from multiple sclerosis who was erroneously informed, when he submitted an application for a tax clearance certificate, that he owes 3 billion euros to his local tax office on the island of Crete has found himself trapped in a maze of bureaucracy and red tape, according to his family.

.

The error was reportedly discovered after his children applied for the certificate on his behalf at a tax office in the city of Iraklio and were refused due to the supposed outstanding debt.

Family members told ekriti.gr that they recalled their father had an old debt of 8,000 euros.

The tax office reportedly admitted to the mistake, but five months on, the family has yet to receive the tax clearance document .