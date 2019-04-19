NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Parliament votes to lift immunity of former minister

Parliament on Friday voted to lift the immunity of former Health Minister Andreas Loverdos,  the only politician currently implicated in the alleged bribery scandal  involving Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis and prominent politicians.

The cases against other politicians have been shelved due to a lack of evidence.

The same Parliament session also lifted the immunity of New Democracy lawmaker Marios Salmas and SYRIZA MP Aristeidis Fokas for different cases.

