Theodorakis Tribute | Athens | April 20
Online
Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos, Tavros,
Pianist Stefanos Korkolis and singer Sofia Manousaki present three emblematic song cycles by Mikis Theodorakis at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation on Saturday, April 20. The program of this tribute to the celebrated Greek composer will comprise three works based on poetry: “Epitaphios,” which sets to music a poem by Yiannis Ritsos, “Epiphany” (Giorgos Seferis), and “The Ballad of Mauthausen” (Iakovos Kambanellis). Tickets for the show cost 15 euros at the door on the night. Starts at 9 p.m.
tel 210.341.8550, www.mcf.gr