WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Theodorakis Tribute | Athens | April 20

TAGS: Music

Pianist Stefanos Korkolis and singer Sofia Manousaki present three emblematic song cycles by Mikis Theodorakis at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation on Saturday, April 20. The program of this tribute to the celebrated Greek composer will comprise three works based on poetry: “Epitaphios,” which sets to music a poem by Yiannis Ritsos, “Epiphany” (Giorgos Seferis), and “The Ballad of Mauthausen” (Iakovos Kambanellis). Tickets for the show cost 15 euros at the door on the night. Starts at 9 p.m.

Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos, Tavros,
tel 210.341.8550, www.mcf.gr

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 