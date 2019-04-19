The Meet Market | Athens | April 20 & 21
Don’t miss the Easter edition of the Meet Market this weekend, where you can browse the stalls of small local producers and designers and pick up special holiday-inspired gifts and original wares, as well as clothing, accessories, art objects, home decorations, vinyl records and artisanal products. There will also be street food, DJ sets and activities for kids adding to the fun. The event is taking place at the Technopolis cultural complex, with doors open from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is free of charge.
Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 216.800.4868