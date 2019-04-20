Miracles from the Bible | Athens | April 23
Continuing its Sacred Music cycle in the runup to Easter, the Greek National Opera presents “Miracles from the Bible,” a program comprising Benjamin Britten's “Canticle II: Abraham and Isaac,” Arvo Part's “Sarah Was Ninety Years Old” and Michalis Adamis' “Yini Perivevlimeni ton Ilion I” (A Woman Clothed with the Sun). Nikos Vassiliou conducts and plays the piano, and will be accompanied by vocalists Eleni Voudouraki, Christos Kechris, Marilena Striftombola, Margarita Syngeniotou and Yannis Filias. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 12 and 15 euros (reservations on tel 213.088.5700).
SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org