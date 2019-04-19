Dance Day | Athens | April 21
SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,
The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) and the Greek National Opera celebrate International Dance Day on April 29 early with an all-day program of events dedicated to this wonderful art form. Performances, parties and classes will cover the range of genres, from tap, tango and breakdance to Greek folk dances. The admission-free event starts at 10 a.m. and ends whenever the party does.
tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org