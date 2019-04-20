Group Show | Thessaloniki | April 22 – May 6

The Thessaloniki Photography Center presents a project that was launched in Cyprus in January and called on photographers in the northern Greek city and in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia to create a collection of images from their respective cities. The results of this endeavor will be shown at the Vassis Gallery from April 22 through May 6, and comprise the work of more than 30 photographers, each with their own distinct style and approach. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 4.30 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Vlassis Gallery, 6 Verias, tel 2310.552.030